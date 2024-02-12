STF arrests Nigerian national with ice drug in Ludhiana, had links with suppliers in Delhi

Special Task Force (STF) Ludhiana Range nabbed a Nigerian national allegedly peddling drugs after recovering 260 gm amphetamine or ice drug from him. The accused in custody of STF in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

According to the STF officials, the accused was a link between drug peddlers from Punjab and suppliers operating from New Delhi.

The arrested accused has been identified as Frank Chubaeji, 42, who is from West Africa and has been living in India for the past few years. He was residing in a rented accommodation in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said police had received information the accused was waiting for his customers near a private school in the Daba area. The STF conducted a raid following a tip-off and recovered the drugs from his possession.

“During questioning, Frank said he had come to India eight years ago for his wife’s treatment. He was arrested by Jalandhar Rural Police in 2019 for drug peddling. His wife had returned to Africa after availing the treatment, while he stayed here due to his involvement in a drug peddling case,” the inspector said.

“The accused had availed a bail and started skipping court hearings, following which the court declared him proclaimed offender. Phagwara police had arrested him again in 2022 for peddling. After availing bail, he again started skipping court hearings and the court had declared him proclaimed offender in the second case,” he added. Meanwhile, Frank shifted to Ludhiana and established his drug peddling nexus here.

Further the inspector added the accused is a close aide of a Delhi-based drug smuggler Peter, a Nigerian national, who he mentioned during questioning. He named three other drug peddling accused – including Harpreet Singh Happy, Jaspreet Singh Jassi and Harinder Singh Harry, who were arrested by STF for possessing 1.03 kg heroin and 310 gm ice drug on Sunday.

The Inspector also added that during investigation they found that Frank was a main link between Punjab based peddlers and Delhi based drug suppliers. The STF is also investigating to know if they were supplying drugs to parties.

An FIR under section 21 of NDPS act has been lodged against the accused at STF Mohali. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.