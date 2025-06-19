In a breakthrough in the Shahabad murder case, the Special Task Force (STF) of Ambala and Karnal police on Thursday arrested three men in connection with the June 13 killing of liquor contractor Shantanu, who was shot dead in broad daylight near Meena Market on the busy Delhi–Ambala National Highway. STF nabs 3 in K’shetra liquor contractor murder, rivalry angle suspected

The arrested suspects have been identified as Sujal from Indri (Karnal), Shubam Khurana of Shahabad, and Baljinder Singh alias “Mangu” of Barara (Ambala). Police officials said that all three were picked up in a joint operation based on specific leads developed during the investigation.

Contractor shot at close range

According to the police, Shantanu had briefly stopped his car near Meena Market to buy something when two assailants on a sports bike intercepted him and opened fire. Around seven to eight bullets were fired, hitting him multiple times. He was rushed to Adesh Hospital but was declared brought dead.

The victim, who hailed from Jhajjar, was travelling with his driver, Prince, and liquor vend in-charge, Aniket, at the time of the attack.

Rivalry in liquor trade suspected

Ambala STF DSP Aman Kumar said preliminary investigations point to rivalry in the liquor trade as a possible motive behind the killing. “The murder appears to be a show of dominance. The suspects are already facing multiple criminal cases, including attempted murder,” he said. The arrested men are currently in police custody and will be taken on remand for further interrogation.

In a related development, police have also taken history-sheeter Rajan, currently lodged at Yamunanagar jail, into custody for three days to question him about his possible involvement in the case or any prior rivalry with the victim.

Reward announced earlier

Earlier this week, Haryana Police had announced a ₹2 lakh reward for information leading to the arrest of those behind the murder. Sources said that crucial leads came in after the reward was made public.

Background and ongoing investigation

The incident has raised questions about the growing influence of organised crime in Haryana’s liquor business. Police sources say the attack may be part of a larger pattern of violence tied to territory and trade disputes within the state’s liquor syndicates.

Investigators are now tracing the origin of the weapon used in the crime and are likely to seek court permission for custodial interrogation of the accused.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.