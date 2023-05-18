Drugs smuggling case: Court extends dismissed cop Raj Jit’s arrest warrant till May 31

The Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday filed a petition in the court of Mohali chief judicial magistrate Jagjeet Singh seeking extension of the non-bailable arrest warrant of dismissed assistant inspector general (AIG) Raj Jit Singh Hundal, who was named in a drug smuggling case. After hearing the STF’s argument, the court extended the non-bailable arrest warrant of Hundal till May 31. After hearing the STF’s argument, the court extended the arrest warrant of Hundal till May 31. (Representational Photo (Shutterstock) )

The STF deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajesh Kumar said that earlier the arrest warrant of Hundal was till May 18, but as the accused is still on the run, a petition was filed in the court seeking extension of his arrest warrant, which was approved by the court and extended till May 31.

The former Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Raj Jit Singh Hundal was dismissed in April from service and is facing a vigilance bureau probe into assets allegedly amassed by him by selling narcotics. Hundal is the second Punjab Police Service (PPS) official to be dismissed from service on drug charges in recent years. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann dismissed Hundal after acting on three special investigation team reports on the police-drug mafia nexus.