Sticky bombs, grenades, IED recovered from terrorist hideout in Rajouri

A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from a terrorist hideout in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday on the disclosure of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Talib Hussain Shah, who is an alleged former BJP functionary.

The recoveries included six sticky bombs, a pistol, three pistol magazines ( two for Glock pistols and one for 30 bore pistols), one under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL), three UBGL grenades, 75 AK rounds, 15 rounds of a Glock pistol, four rounds of 30 bore pistol, and an improvised explosive device (IED) with a remote.

Additional director general of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said, “Arms and ammunition were recovered from a hideout at Draj village in Rajouri on Shah’s disclosure.”

Shah – who was reported to be the former IT and social media cell in charge of BJP’s minority morcha – and his associate Faisal Ahmad Dar were overpowered by locals and handed over to police in a remote village in Reasi district on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina said, “Shah was neither an active nor primary member of the BJP.”

He called the development “a new modus operandi of Pakistan-based terror outfits to target BJP leaders and the party headquarters in Jammu.”

“ He (Shah) visited the BJP headquarters in Jammu many times in the capacity of a reporter. He used to be accompanied by his cameraman and has interviewed me in the past. There is no official record of him being a member of the BJP. Moreover, he was handed over to the police by the locals. The matter is being probed, but it appears that he carried out a recce of the BJP office,” Raina said.

“Some photographs have been recovered from his phone, which are being looked into by police and intelligence agencies. It appears he was planning a major terror attack on the BJP office,” he said, adding that security agencies suspected that he, too, was on Shah’s hit list.

A senior police officer said, “Shah developed a close rapport with party leaders and then turned into a journalist. Such terrorists pose a serious threat to politicians,” he said, adding that a large number of news portals were mushrooming in terror infested regions.

