Stop acting like leader of oppn party: AAP to Sidhu

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday asked newly appointed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu to stop acting like a leader of an opposition party, telling him to try and ensure that promises made by his party in the 2017 assembly elections are fulfilled in the remaining six months.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha said that Sidhu is the undisputed leader of the ruling party in Punjab with patronage from the Congress high command and unequivocal support of all party MLAs in the state. “Sidhu cannot act like an opposition leader. It is now incumbent upon him to deliver what he and his party had promised to people in 2017,” Chadha said at a press conference here.

The AAP leader’s full-blown attack on Sidhu came at a time when the latter has been hitting out at the state government, including chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, for more than two months over unfulfilled poll promises.

Chadha also released a letter that he sent to Sidhu along with a copy of the Congress’ 2017 election manifesto, imploring him to get over with the playtime and finally deliver on the 129-page poll promises. “Otherwise, it will become crystal clear that your infighting and struggle within the Congress was a fight for power and not the progress of Punjab,” he said.

Chadha said it had come to his notice that the Congress had craftily removed the manifesto from their official website. “Not to worry, I am appending a copy so that Sidhu can get it handily and be willing to implement the promises,” he said, cautioning the Congress leader not to mislead the people by telling them that promises would be fulfilled in the party’s next government.

The AAP leader also reminded Sidhu that he was the star campaigner of the Congress in 2017 and became a cabinet minister after the formation of the Congress government which did not fulfil even a single election promise. “His (Sidhu’s) government still has six months. If he does not fulfil the election promises, people of Punjab will understand it that his fight with Amarinder was just a battle for the chair,” he added.