Stop commercialisation of Gurbani through PTC channel: Sikh scholars to SGPC
Sikh scholars at the Kendri Singh Sabha on Saturday urged the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to take up the job of reproducing standardised copies of Guru Granth Sahib in its own hands and debarred all printing and publishing companies from doing so and stop commercialisation of Gurbani through PTC channel. The Sikh scholars’ meeting in which a detailed ‘investigation report’ was presented stated that the commercialisation of Gurbani has been continuing for the past two decades through another route and the Badal family-owned PTC channel, enjoying monopolistic control on the telecast of Gurbani from Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, has been relaying and selling the sacred Gurbani for promoting corporate business and for advancing their nationalistic politics.
Bring higher education to Gen-Next’s doorstep
“Can we be equal and excellent at the same time?” Former United States education secretary, John Gardner, had asked back in the 1960s. Since then, access, equity, quality and affordability in education have been widely debated. Technological advancements in the modern world are so prolific that higher education institutions (HEIs) unable to embrace the changes taking place in teaching and learning processes will lose relevance. Digitalisation will help learners who cannot come to the classroom, and those who are differently abled. Vidwan (a digital database of experts) allows expertise sharing and collaboration among academics and institutions.
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases drop to three
The tricity recorded three new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, a 50% drop from the six infections the day before. Two of the fresh cases surfaced in Chandigarh's Sector 35 and 36, while the third was reported from Mohali. Panchkula completed four days without any increase in its case tally. As many as 17 patients are still infected with the virus in Chandigarh, eight in Mohali and two in Panchkula.
Op Muskan: 28 child beggars, labourers rescued in Chandigarh
On April 1, as many as 16 children who were found begging across Chandigarh – Sector 44/45 chowk; Sector 17 Bus Stand Chowk; Sector 15 market, Sector 17 plaza and Sector 30 market – were medically examined at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and admitted at Asha Kiran, Sector 46, and Women Worker Hostel, Sector 24. The next day, seven more beggars and five child labourers were rescued from the Burail Market.
Panjab University likely to scrap MPhil from 2022-23 session
Panjab University is likely to discontinue the MPhil programme being run in its various departments from the 2022-23 academic session, in line with the mandate of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020). A decision in this regard was taken by the varsity's apex governing body, the senate, in February. Earlier this year, Delhi University had also decided to discontinue the programme from the next session.
Chandigarh: Elante Mall officials booked for barricading food court entrance
Police have booked members of Elante Mall's management after they ordered barricading of the mall's food court in the wee hours of Saturday following a dispute with its lessee. Gupta's counsel, Rajneesh Sareen, said the nine-year lease for the food court ended on March 31. But Gupta had requested extension in lieu of the time lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic and some renovations.
