Stop release of movie depicting life of Mata Sahib Kaur immediately: SGPC to makers

: The SGPC on Thursday asked the makers of an animation film based on the life of Mata Sahib Kaur, wife of Guru Gobind Singh, to stop the release of the movie immediately, saying it has several historical and theoretical mistakes.

The development comes a day after the Punjab government arranged a screening of the movie titled ‘Supreme Motherhood’ for members of the state assembly. The movie is scheduled to be released on April 14.

“Its release would be against the sentiments of Sikh Sangat. Therefore, the announced release of the film should be stopped immediately,” SGPC media secretary Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said.

“There are historical and theoretical mistakes in the film,” he said.

The SGPC said it has not given any approval to the film and had earlier also denied a no objection certificate to the movie.

The makers of the movie had approached the SGPC to get the approval in March following which, the SGPC formed a sub-committee that watched the movie and declined to issue an NOC.

Condemning the announcement of the movie’s release, Ramdas said representatives of Nihal Nihal Nihal (N3) Productions, Gurbakhsh Singh, who is also a member of Mata Sahib Kaur Education Trust, United Kingdom (UK), had sent the script of the animation film.

“After examining the script, a letter was written to the concerned producers on March 25, 2019, that the Gurus cannot be projected or shown in the form of animation,” he said.

He said that the concerned producers again wrote two letters to SGPC on March 2, 2022, and March 21, 2022, and sent the animation film. After seeing the film, the SGPC sub-committee in its report stated that there are many shortcomings in the film and historically, there is no order in the movie.

Movies on the Sikh history have always drawn controversies. The SGPC had faced criticism after it had bought rights to the movie ‘Char Sahibzade’ based on the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh. Since then, SGPC has shied away from giving a green signal to any movie. The Akal Takht had even excommunicated director Harinder Singh Sikka for making a movie on the life of Guru Nanak Dev ji.