Stop spending crores on advertisements: Sukhbir Badal to Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday asked chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann to explain why the AAP government had earmarked crores of rupees to advertise the “failed Delhi education model” in Gujarat when Punjab had consistently been ranked higher than the National Capital in three consecutive national-level surveys.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asserting that public funds could not be squandered in this manner, Sukhbir demanded a stop on all advertisements being issued by the Punjab government in Gujarat in the run-up to the assembly elections there.

“No government in the history of Punjab has derided itself in this manner and hurt Punjabi pride and prestige by using government funds to advertise the achievements of a second state in a third state for electoral rewards,” he said.

In a statement here, the SAD president said it was shocking that the Bhagwant Mann government was following up crores spent in eulogising AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh with advertisements worth several lakhs every day on social media.

“The government has already spent a few hundred crores on this exercise and has set aside a budget of ₹700 crore in the current financial year for this propaganda which includes paid news,” the SAD chief said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}