...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Storm effect: PSPCL pegs losses at 8 crore

PSPCL officials said the storm damaged critical transmission and distribution systems, disrupting supply in both rural and urban areas for several hours.

Published on: May 05, 2026 05:44 am IST
By Karam Prakash, Patiala
Advertisement

The thunderstorm that hit the state on Sunday caused widespread damage to power infrastructure, with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) pegging losses at 8 crore.

A 220 kV tower damaged near Sahnewal in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT File)

PSPCL officials said the storm damaged critical transmission and distribution systems, disrupting supply in both rural and urban areas for several hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), wind speeds reached up to 60–70 kmph in some regions, accompanied by heavy rainfall.

“Nearly 1,200 electric poles, around 100 distribution transformers, and one 200 kV transmission tower were damaged in the storm. The worst-affected districts include Mohali, Ropar, and Ludhiana, where high-speed winds and heavy rainfall caused extensive damage to overhead lines and equipment,” according to the PSPCL data.

PSPCL director Inderpal Singh said the restoration teams were immediately deployed across affected areas to restore power supply.

“Our teams have worked around the clock to restore supply in most parts. In Mohali, electricity will be restored in the coming hours,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karam Prakash

Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

punjab state power corporation limited
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Storm effect: PSPCL pegs losses at 8 crore
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Storm effect: PSPCL pegs losses at 8 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.