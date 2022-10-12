Street light scam: Court rejects Capt Sandeep Sandhu’s anticipatory bail plea

The court of additional session judge Ajit Atri on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader Captain Sandeep Sandhu, former political secretary to ex-chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, in the alleged ₹65-lakh street light scam.

Vigilance Bureau (VB) had on October 4 booked Sandhu in the alleged case pertaining to misappropriation of ₹65-lakh government grant meant for installation of streetlights in 26 villages of Sidhwan Bet, Dakha sub-division, Ludhiana.

Sandhu, Congress’ current halqa in-charge for Dakha, has twice unsuccessfully contested assembly elections from Dakha constituency on the party ticket.

A total of six accused have been booked in the case so far. While three accused — block development and panchayat officer Satwinder Singh Kang, block samiti chairperson Lakhwinder Singh and village development officer Teja Singh have been arrested, Captain Sandeep Sandhu, Gaurav Sharma, owner of Amar Electrical Enterprises and Sandhu’s aide Harpreet Singh are yet to be arrested.

Vigilance officials, meanwhile, claim that the accused had released the payments to the company before installation of the street lights and found that the lights were purchased at higher-than-approved rates.

VB had earlier on October 8 conducted a raid at Sandhu’s Mohali residence for his arrest.