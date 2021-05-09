Street vendor on the run after kidnapping, raping minor girl in Ludhiana

A street vendor allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old girl from Rod village of Meharban and raped her at the Government Primary School near her house.

An FIR was lodged against the accused, identified as Gagan alias Gagu, 22, of Phagwara, on Saturday following a complaint by the father of the girl, who is a Class-9 student.

The complainant, a hosiery worker, stated that during the midnight of May 2, they found their daughter missing from her bed and started searching for her. After a while, they found her lying unconscious at the local Government Primary School and rushed her to the hospital. On gaining consciousness, the teenager narrated the incident to her parents on May 7.

According to her, on May 2 she heard someone knocking at their door. When she opened it, she found Gagan standing there. He allegedly made her sniff something, following which she fainted. The accused had then taken her to the Government Primary School, where he raped her and fled the spot.

ASI Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused lived at his aunt’s house in Rod village and sold pickles in the streets. A case under Section 376 ( rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. A hunt is on to nab him.