Street vendor protest outside Chandigarh MC office in Sector 17

Under the banner of Foot Path Cycle and Rehri Fadi workers union street vendors from across the city on Monday on Monday staged a protest against the municipal corporation (MC) office in Sector 17 to press for their demands. The protestors submitted a memorandum to the MC highlighting several issues faced by street vendors and seeking immediate intervention.

Another major issue raised was about vendors whose identity cards have been linked to GIS surveys but who were left out of the official survey process. (Keshav Singh/HT)

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In the memorandum, the union stated that the last survey of street vendors was conducted more than 10 years ago. Referring to the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, the union emphasised that vendor surveys should be conducted every five years and demanded that a fresh survey be carried out at the earliest.

Among its key demands, the union requested that vending zones be allotted only with the consent of licensed street vendors. It also called for the cancellation of non-functional vending zones and the creation of new vending zones in consultation with vendors.

The union further urged the municipal corporation to provide essential facilities in vending zones, including electricity, drinking water, shelter, and toilet facilities, enabling vendors to conduct their businesses with dignity and convenience.

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{{^usCountry}} Another major issue raised was about vendors whose identity cards have been linked to GIS surveys but who were left out of the official survey process. The union demanded that such vendors be surveyed and issued licenses after verification of their documents and identity cards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another major issue raised was about vendors whose identity cards have been linked to GIS surveys but who were left out of the official survey process. The union demanded that such vendors be surveyed and issued licenses after verification of their documents and identity cards. {{/usCountry}}

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The memorandum also opposed the inclusion of farmers’ markets within vending zones, arguing that farmers already pay fees to the municipal corporation and should not be allowed to occupy spaces meant for street vendors.

Additionally, the union objected to the MC’s practice of increasing vendor fees by 5% every year. It demanded that fee revisions be carried out only once every five years instead of annually, said president of the Union Ram Milan Goud.

To protect registered vendors from eviction and harassment, the union proposed that every registered vendor’s cart or rehri be officially marked and identified by the MC, preventing enforcement teams from removing them without justification.

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The union asserted that several current practices are contrary to the provisions and spirit of the Street Vendors Act, 2014, which was enacted to safeguard the livelihoods and rights of street vendors. It urged the MC to intervene and take immediate steps to address the concerns raised in the memorandum.

The memorandum was signed by union representatives, including town vending committee member Mukesh Giri, Sector 41 Rehri Market president Navneet Chawla, and general secretary Madhur Singh.

Mayor Saurabh Joshi said he is working for the welfare of the vendors.