Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the strength of democracy lies in constitutional values, strong institutions and leaders committed to honesty, humility and public service.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the strength of democracy lies in constitutional values, strong institutions and leaders committed to honesty, humility and public service. (PTI File)

Addressing the convocation of the 9th batch and induction of the 10th batch of the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership in Mumbai, Sinha said the event marked the convergence of one journey ending and another beginning with new energy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Highlighting the work of Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini since 1982, he said the institution has trained over 60,000 parliamentarians, legislators, panchayat representatives, entrepreneurs and youth. “The creation of IIDL ensures that India’s democratic institutions continue to receive young leadership infused with energy and resolve for nation-building,” he said.

The LG listed seven key challenges for India’s future: sustaining economic growth, eliminating terrorism and divisive forces, ensuring transparent and technology-driven governance, merit-based opportunities in politics, promoting national integration, achieving global leadership in AI and semiconductors, and building a quality education system.

He urged young leaders to make ethics their character and public service their duty. Quoting the institute’s motto Lokahitam Mam Karaniyam - welfare of the people is my duty - he said leadership must be rooted in responsibility and service.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sinha outlined four principles for democratic leadership: honesty and transparency, knowledge and wisdom, sensitivity, and public service. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sinha outlined four principles for democratic leadership: honesty and transparency, knowledge and wisdom, sensitivity, and public service. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Citing J&K’s transformation post-2020 with 30,000 projects and strengthened Panchayati Raj, he said the region shows how accountability can bring change.