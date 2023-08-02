Lack of foreign buyers at mandis leaves Himachal’s apple growers jittery

Already hit by weather vagaries and the flood fury, apple growers are struggling to sell their produce, with the export of the red golden variety of apple to Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal being hit adversely.

Foreign buyers generally show a preference for smaller-sized red gold variety of the Himachal apple. (HT Photo)

The same comes at a time when the government has estimated 50% less crop than the previous year.

Buyers from Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh have in the past shown significant interest in purchasing red golden apples, particularly in six and seven-layered boxes. The demand primarily revolves around small-sized apples, which command a premium in these neighbouring countries. However, this year, the scenario has taken an unexpected turn due to an increase in import duty and the use of the newly-introduced 24-kg universal cartons. The absence of these foreign buyers has raised concerns among apple growers, leading to a possibility of falling prices in the markets.

Speaking of the same, Kisan Samyukt Manch co-convener Sanjay Chauhan said, “China has dumped its cheap varieties in neighbouring countries consequently the diplomatic ties with our b neighbours are also hitting the apple growers.”

Nepal, one of the major buyers of red golden apples from Himachal, has recently raised its import duty, resulting in a considerable rise in transportation costs. Previously, a truckload of apples incurred a tax of around ₹50,000, but now it amounts to a hefty ₹1.5 lakh. Consequently, multi-axle trucks have faced difficulties in traversing the challenging Kalka-Shimla National Highway, further exacerbating the situation.

Traditionally, Himachal’s mandis would witness the arrival of more than a hundred buyers from Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh by the end of July. However, this year, not a single buyer has arrive, raising concerns among local apple growers and traders.

Stakeholders remain optimistic

Agricultural Marketing Board managing director Hemis Negi remains optimistic despite the current situation. He believes that foreign buyers are likely to make their presence felt after August 10. Buyers from these countries generally show a preference for smaller-sized apples, which are currently reaching the mandis in limited quantities.

The increase in import duty and the new condition of 24-kg boxes have significantly impacted the purchasing patterns of foreign buyers. Aadhati (commission agent) Association and Advisor Nahar Singh Chaudhary confirmed that buyers from Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh are now seeking alternatives in Chandigarh and New Delhi, avoiding Himachal altogether.

Concerns are also rife about the potential impact on the prices of red golden apples in the mandis. To mitigate the situation, apple growers have been diversifying their market reach, sending their produce to mandis in other states.

The future of the market remains uncertain as growers and traders anxiously await the arrival of buyers from Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh after August 10. The hope is that they will find their way back to Himachal’s orchards, bringing with them renewed demand and stability in the apple market. Until then, the local apple industry remains cautiously optimistic about navigating through these challenging times.

Warm winter may affect yield

Unusually warm winters and abrupt rainfall patterns this year are likely to bring down apple production by about 50% this year. As per the reports from field staff of the horticulture department, the apple production is likely to remain at 1.25 crore boxes. In comparison, the state had produced more than 3.36 crore boxes of the apple. Even if the fruit grows to a good size the production would not be more than 1.90 crore boxes.

Red Gold apples are small to medium-sized oblong fruit with shiny deep red skin over a gold background. The flesh is juicy and light yellow and is often considered the sweetest apple on the market, so this apple is great for those who like sweet fruit without any tangy notes. It is mostly used for manufacturing ciders.

