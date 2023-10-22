Stubble burning: NGT issues notice to Punjab CS, CPCB on air pollution in NCR

Voicing concern over the burning of crop residue that causes air pollution in the national capital, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Punjab chief secretary and member secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In total Punjab has reported 1,764 farm fires this season.

The NGT was hearing a petition it had initiated on its own (suo motu) following a media report highlighting a rise in farm fire incidents in Punjab. The report said stubble burning in the state around autumn was among the “biggest contributors” to pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR). A bench of NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel noted a report by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) which detailed the comparative data of three years on stubble burning incidents along with the names of hotspot districts known for farm fire incidents.

“Effective implementation of various measures is the key for controlling stubble burning in the state,” the bench said on Friday. It said the state authorities, including PPCB officials, needed to identify the worst-affected areas within the hotspot districts where remedial measures should be focussed.

During the harvest in October-November, Punjab farmers usually have a shorter window to clear their fields for the winter crop, and many choose to burn the paddy stubble, sending up plumes of smoke that drift over to large population centres, sink and choke settlements in toxic smog.

The crisis often pushes air in North Indian states and that of the national capital Delhi, into the severe category. Apart from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh farmers also contribute to the smog.

On Saturday, 146 cases of stubble burning were reported in the state, as per the data of Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC). A maximum of 34 farm fires were reported in Amritsar, where the early maturing variety of paddy is sown. On the corresponding date in 2021, the state had reported 597 active fire events, while in 2022 there were 393 cases.

In total Punjab has reported 1,764 farm fires. Last year till October 21, 2022, Punjab had reported 3,114 cases, while the cases were 4,327 in 2021.

PPCB Chairman Adarshpal Vig said that the state government is continuously monitoring the stubble burning and all concerned departments are making efforts to contain farm fires. “Farmers are also actively participating in this process. We are hopeful that this year the number and area under fire will reduce,” he said.

NGT said the period when the stubble burning takes place is mainly between September 15 to November 30.

“Hence, during this period, the concerned authorities are required to be vigilant in identifying the violators, and in taking remedial measures, including imposition of penalty,” the bench said. The green panel also took on record a report by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas which tabulated the actual count of incidents of stubble burning in 2022 and the targets for reducing them during the current year. Underscoring that to achieve the targets, an “effective on-ground action” was required, the tribunal directed the PPCB to prepare and place on record an area-wise crop residue management plan.

“We also deem it proper to issue notice to the Chief Secretary and Member Secretary, CPCB,” the tribunal said and sought action taken reports from the PPCB and CAQM.

The matter has been listed on November 8 for further hearing.

Despite repeated attempts, Punjab chief secretary Anurag Verma could not be contacted for comments. WITH INPUTS FROM PTI

GFX

Burning issue

Cases reported (Oct 21) 146

In 2021 597

In 2022: 393

Total cases (till Oct 21): 1,764

In 2022 3,114

In 2021 4,327

