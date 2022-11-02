Stubble burning: Rise in patients with respiratory problems in Jalandhar, Kapurthala

There has been rise in patients with respiratory problems especially cases of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, in the government and private hospitals in Jalandhar and Kapurthala district of the Doaba region due to the stubble burning, particles of paddy harvesting, bursting of crackers on Diwali and change of weather conditions. The doctors revealed that mostly elders along with patients and kids are facing difficulty in breathing whereas the elders having respiratory issues are having a hard time.

People in large numbers are also approaching the hospitals with cough, nasal allergies and other issues. In Jalandhar civil hospital, a senior doctor seeking anonymity revealed that there has been a 20% increase of the patients in the outpatient department who have problems related to the respiratory system.

The doctors said that people who have respiratory problems should stay indoors for the coming days. Medical Superintendent of Jalandhar, Rajiv Sharma said that there were multiple reasons behind the rise in the respiratory patients in the ongoing days including suspended particle of paddy harvesting in the air, stubble burning, bursting crackers in Diwali and weather conditions.“The situation will improve once there will be rainfall because it will settle suspended particles and smog in the air”.

Kapurthala senior medical officer, Mohanpreet Singh too said that there has been a rise of patients having respiratory tract infections, asthma and others. He too blamed air pollution for the rise of patients. Dr Baljit Singh Johal who runs a private hospital in Jalandhar said that the rise of patients witnessed but it was less as compared to the last year because the air quality index is a bit better than previous years. In Nawanshahr district, civil surgeon Dr Davinder Dhanda said that the situation remained normal as there is hardly any rise in the respiratory patients even though the pollution level is below AQI 100 because the district has least cases of stubble burning.