Students taken to clean Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana sans permission: School principal expresses ‘regret’ over incident

Guru Nanak Public School principal submitted a reply in writing before the probe team explaining the reason behind school students being taken to clean the Sidhwan canal sans proper permissions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC, Khanna) Amarjit Bains, who is probing the case, confirmed the development and said the school principal expressed regret over the incident in his explanation.

Principal Gurbhej Singh Nagi said the school had received a letter from the NCC director general for conducting a cleanliness drive under the Puneet Nagar Abhiyan (PNA).

“The principal stated that as per the guidelines, the school authorities took the students to the nearest water body — the dry bed of Sidhwan Canal behind the Zone-D office for performing the activity. The principal has stated that they were unmindful of the danger it involves. However, he maintained that their intention was to instil a sense of responsibility among students about protecting and cleaning water bodies,” Bains said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the school authorities have assured that they will abide by the authorities’ guidelines and informed the department concerned about any excursion activity in advance.

On December 1, Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS), Sarabha Nagar had faced the ire of the authorities for taking nearly 150 students at Sidhwan Canal for a cleanliness drive without seeking the permission from the administration, irrigation department or civic body. Students had reached the near-15-feet deep canal bed with the help of an iron ladder fixed on the canal wall and also set the collected waste, including idols and pictures on fire.

Taking note of the same, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik had marked an inquiry into the incident. Malik stressed that schools must exercise due caution while inculcating social spirit and safety of school children must remain paramount.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}