Car-free Tuesday in Karnal a success

The first car-free Tuesday witnessed a good response in Karnal with most of the officials of the Karnal administration extended support to the initiative taken by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to cut vehicular emission in the city. Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav and superintendent of police Shashank Kumar walked around 3km to reach the office. Besides several employees reached the offices on bicycles. The deputy commissioner has urged various social and market associations to support the initiative by promoting non-motorised transportation. He said that this initiative will not only benefit from the point of view of health, but it is also beneficial from the point of view of the environment. He called upon the people of Karnal to voluntarily participate in this campaign at least one day a week and this will also help to cut traffic jams. The SP said that people should be a part of this campaign. He said that all the officers of the police department are associated with this car free-day campaign. On September 1 the chief minister also announced that every Tuesday will be observed as a car-free day in Karnal and required direction to the DC. As part of this initiative, all government officials will be required to travel by bicycle on Tuesdays, even a special non-motorised zone will be identified in which motorised vehicles will not be allowed. The chief minister said that he would ride on a bicycle if he came to Karnal on Tuesday.

