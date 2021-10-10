Successive govts failed to formulate policy to secure jobs for Punjab youth: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Bhagwant Mann on Saturday alleged that the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) governments failed to come up with a policy to secure jobs in public and private sectors for the youth of the state.

In a press statement, the Sangrur MP claimed that this often leads to candidates from other states occupying public and private sector jobs in Punjab.

Mann said the latest example of this is the inclusion of 51-71 percent candidates from other states in the merit list of various posts in the Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL).

“According to the list released by PSTCL, 64 of a total of 95 posts of assistant linemen (general category) have been filled by candidates from other states. Similarly, 28 of the 39 posts of assistant sub-station attendants have been taken by candidates from other states. Besides, 28 of the 54 posts of junior engineer (sub-station), four of the 11 posts of assistant engineer were given to candidates from other states,” he said.

The Congress in the run-up to the assembly polls had promised ‘ghar-ghar rozgar (jobs in every household) to the people of Punjab but failed miserably, the AAP leader said.

“While the people of Punjab cannot even buy land in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan, but residents of other states can buy agricultural land here and get jobs. This clearly means that the Congress and the Badals-led governments have been asleep,” he added.