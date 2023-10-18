Suicide by brothers: HC rejects bail plea of accused SHO; 2 other cops get anticipatory bail

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of dismissed Punjab Police inspector Navdeep Singh, who is one of the main accused in an abetment to suicide case.

The other two accused police personnel, including assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh and woman constable Jagjeet Kaur, were granted anticipatory bail by the high court.

All three accused had moved high court after their bail applications were dismissed by the Kapurthala court.

Brothers, aged 26 and 34, had allegedly jumped into the Beas after being harassed by the three police personnel on August 17. The body of the younger brother was fished out from Beas on September 2, while his brother is still missing.

As per an FIR registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), Navdeep was investigating a marital dispute between the sister of the victim’s friend and another party, for which they were called to the police station on August 16. “The accused SHO and two other accused were favouring the other party, due to which one of the brothers got into an argument with the SHO. Furious over it, the accused SHO allegedly assaulted the elder brother,” the FIR stated.

The FIR added that a false FIR was registered against the other boy, who is still missing, on the complaint of accused woman constable Jagjeet Kaur for allegedly misbehaving with the police. On August 17, the younger brother allegedly jumped into the river, and his elder brother, who is missing, went in to rescue him.

