Sukha Kahlon murder case: 7 gangsters hired to eliminate key witness land in police net

Seven gangsters, who had allegedly been hired by a US-based NRI to eliminate a key witness in the Sukhbir Singh Kahlwan (alias Sukha Kahlon) murder case, were arrested in SBS Nagar on Sunday.

The arrested accused are Rohit Kumar and Om Bahadur of SBS Nagar, Ranjodh Singh, Rajinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Sashi Kumar of Ferozepur district and Rupesh Kumar of Fazilka district.

SBS Nagar senior superintendent of police Bhagirath Singh Meena said, “They were allegedly hired by a US-based conspirator Amritpal Singh to murder one Gopi Nijjar, who is a key witness in the killing of gangster Sukha Kahlon,”

“Acting on a tip off, the CIA (Crime Investigation Agency) wing of the district police set up a special check post and arrested the seven accused who were riding two motorcycles,” Meena said. Two country-made weapons and ammunition were seized from the accused and their bikes were impounded.

The accused have been charged with abetment of offence and criminal conspiracy under sections of the Indian Penal Code. Apart from Om Bahadur and Rohit Kumar, all other accused have a criminal record.

Sukha Kahlon was gunned down by at least 14 assailants, who even filmed the act and danced around the body in front of the policemen at Phagwara on January 22, 2015, when a team of six cops were taking him back to the Nabha jail, in a jeep after hearing in Jalandhar.