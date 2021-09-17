Sukhbir Badal playing langar politics, Punjab farmers can form own govt in 2022: Charuni

Accusing Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal of playing langar politics, Bhartiya Kisan Union’s Charuni faction chief Gurnam Singh Charuni on Thursday said Punjab farmers comprising nearly 90 lakh votes can form their own government in the 2022 state assembly polls.

Addressing the farmers at a rally against the Centre’s three agriculture laws at the Amarkot grain market in Tarn Taran, Charuni said, “The Congress led by Captain Amarinder Singh came to the power in 2017 with 59 lakh votes. The farmers have more votes than the required for forming government. You don’t have to look toward Amarinder or the Badals.”

Charuni said he has asked several farmer leaders to lead the Mission Punjab campaign and a10-member team has been formed for this.

Launching an attack at Sukhbir Badal, Charuni said, “The SAD leader wants to regain the farmers’ faith by saying that he is providing langar (free food) to the protesters. The langar system has been around for hundreds of years.”

“Similarly, Captain Amarinder said we should not protest in Punjab, and do so in Haryana and Delhi. He should know that the agitation is of the entire country. The situation in Uttar Pradesh is similar to Punjab. UP has 8 crore voters from the farming community and the government was formed with 2.5 crore votes,” he added.

People of Punjab, Charuni said, can choose their leaders in every constituency for contesting the upcoming polls. “If you form government no one will be able to sell your lands to the corporate houses. Instead you can sell companies to farmers. You will also be able to make a law to waive loans taken by the farmers,” he said.

All parties, be it the BJP, Congress, SAD or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), are working at the behest of the corporate houses, he claimed.

Appealing to the farmers to intensify their agitation at the Delhi border, he said, “At least one member of every family should reach the protest site. A conspiracy is being hatched by filing a writ in the Supreme Court to sabotage the agitation.”

Issuing a warning to the Centre, he said, “There still is time to agree to the farmers’ demand of repealing the three black laws. In the coming days, we can take a decision of laying siege to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence and the venues of his events.”

Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, Punjabi singers Kanwar Grewal and Jass Bajwa also addressed the rally.