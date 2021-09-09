Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukhbir Badal rejects 40 per quintal wheat MSP hike, terms it meagre
chandigarh news

Sukhbir Badal rejects 40 per quintal wheat MSP hike, terms it meagre

The Centre should hike the wheat MSP by at least ₹150 per quintal, says Sukhbir. He also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s immediate intervention to ensure that farmers were not short-changed.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 02:11 AM IST
Sukhbir said it was shocking that the Centre was not taking into account the unprecedented increase in the prices of diesel and fertilisers in the last one year while calculating the hike in the MSP of wheat and other crops. (HT photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president on Wednesday rejected the “meagre” 40 per quintal hike in the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat.

“The Union government should hike the wheat MSP by at least 150 per quintal to give a remunerative price to farmers for their produce,” said Sukhbir in a statement.

He also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s immediate intervention to ensure that farmers were not short-changed.

At a time when farmers across the country were aggrieved with the BJP-led NDA government over the three new agriculture laws, the Centre has announced the lowest MSP hike in recent years, said the SAD chief. Sukhbir said it was shocking that the government was not taking into account the unprecedented increase in the prices of diesel and fertilisers in the last one year.

“It has also failed to calculate the MSP by taking into account all comprehensive costs of farmers, including land rental and interest forgone on owned land and fixed capital assets. A minimum of 50% profit should be ensured to farmers after calculating all comprehensive costs incurred by them,” he added. Sukhbir said the low MSP announced by the Centre would result in a slowdown in agriculture growth.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Centre’s wheat MSP hike pathetic, says Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh

1,126-crore boost for Punjab under Samagra Shiksha plan

Haryana state board to conduct Class 8 exams after 12-year gap

World Literacy Day celebrated at schools in Ludhiana
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP