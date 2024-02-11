Sukhbir in Capital, SAD, BJP look to seal seat-sharing deal

While the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tie-up talks are in the last lap, the leaders of the two former allies are working overtime to arrive at a consensus on seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD had pulled out of the NDA in September 2020 over the now-scrapped three farm laws. (HT File)

The first round of talks between the two parties was held between Union minister for commerce and industries Piyush Goyal and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in the last week of January, said a Delhi-based senior BJP, who did not want to be named.

On Saturday, Union home minister Amit Shah dropped the biggest hint that both parties are cosying up before the Parliamentary polls. Speaking at an event in Delhi, Shah said that the BJP does not believe in “family planning” in politics and always welcomes new allies.

“We believe in family planning (in general) but not in politics. We always want that our alliance grows and we always welcome new allies. Our ideology has remained the same since the days of Jan Sangh. Those who like to join us can come,” he said. When pressed further on the re-entry of SAD in NDA, he said, “Talks are going on but nothing has been finalised.”

Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD had pulled out of the NDA in September 2020 over the now-scrapped three farm laws. SAD has been part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) since 1996.

As per party insiders, who are privy to talks, the talks are stuck at seat sharing.

“BJP believes that with the increasing popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the remarkable increase in the base of the party in Punjab at the grassroots levels, is pressing for six seats in the state leaving seven for the SAD,” a party leader said. There are 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

SAD, however, is ready to leave only four seats for the BJP, the above-quoted leader added.

“These seats include, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar and Gurdaspur which the BJP traditionally contested when both the parties were in alliance with one addition of Patiala Lok Sabha seat. However, the BJP is gunning for two more seats Ludhiana and Ferozepur”, the leader added.

According to a senior Akali leader, who is considered close to the SAD chief, the Goyal-led panel has been conveyed categorically that giving more than four seats would send a wrong signal among its cadre and would convey party acceding before the saffron party.

“Since the SAD represents Sikh religion, bringing the BJP almost at par in seat sharing may harm Akali Dal more. No doubt joining hands with the BJP can be a game-changer for the Akalis. But at the same time giving 40% of seats to BJP will be more than what the saffron party deserves keeping in mind the support on the ground,” the SAD leader said.

Apart from four seats, the Akalis are also looking for assurances from the BJP on the long pending demands including the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentences and the recent issue of alleged interference by the BJP-led Maharashtra government into the functioning of Nanded Sahib Gurudwara.

The Akali Dal, smarting under the crushing defeat in the 2022 assembly polls, is keen on ‘resurrecting’ the Panthic party, and its present alliance with the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has failed to get the desired results. SAD and BSP contested the 2022 assembly polls in alliance, but the Akali Dal was able to manage a win on three seats in the 117-strong state assembly.

On Saturday, Sukhbir landed in the national capital for the next round of talk, BJP insiders said adding that talks on seat sharing are likely to take place on Sunday or Monday.

Akalis, however, claimed that Sukhbir was in the national capital to take part in the annual Magh Path of Guru Granth Sahib which is held every year at his Delhi residence.