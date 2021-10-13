Sukhbir promises separate ministry for Kandi area’s development if SAD-BSP voted to power

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday announced a separate ministry for Kandi area’s development once the SAD-BSP alliance forms the government in the state.

During his visit to Urmar constituency, he inaugurated a house made for slum dwellers here by an NGO, and assured that the SAD-BSP government would construct five-lakh houses for the homeless.

On the occasion, former minister Balbir Singh Miani rejoined the party. Miani said he will work for the victory of BSP candidate from Urmar, Lakhwinder Singh Lakhi.

Sukhbir said the Kandi area had been neglected by the Congress government and no effort was made to augment drinking water and irrigation facilities. “A separate ministry will ensure focused development of the entire sub-mountainous area,” he said.

Talking to mediapersons, Sukhbir said it was surprising to see AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s double standards on the issue of electricity crisis. “Kejriwal had announced that Delhi had become the only state which was not using coal for generating power. He also wrote to the Prime Minister, demanding diversion of coal meant for other thermal plants to the ones supplying power to Delhi,” he said. Sukhbir said the AAP leader’s stand on Satluj-Yamuna Link Canal and stubble burning issue was also not clear.

On chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the SAD president said he was part of the cabinet that had denied SC scholarships to deserving students and scrapping of lakhs of blue cards. On the power crisis in the state, he said it was the direct result of mismanagement by the Congress government.