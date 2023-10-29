Sukhbir questions Mann govt’s development claims

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday questioned the ₹50,000-crore investment claim made by chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Saturday questioned the ₹ 50,000-crore investment claim made by chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

In a statement on Saturday, Sukhbir said: “The government has failed to list the name of any major company which has invested in the state. Contrary to the claims, corruption has increased in Punjab under the AAP tenure.”

The SAD chief said the Mann government has nothing to show in terms of development but was using the taxpayers’ money to release advertisements for publicity.

The government is taking loans in the name of development, but doing little on the ground, he said, adding that it failed to set up any thermal plant or irrigation project in the state in the last year-and-a-half in power. They have also not spent on social welfare schemes such as old-age pension or Shagun scheme, Sukhbir claimed.

He also termed the state’s new sports policy “hollow”, stating that the Haryana government was paying international medallists three times more than the Punjab government.

