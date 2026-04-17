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Sukhbir visits Khanna mandi, blames AAP govt for procurement delay

The SAD president claimed that the Punjab chief minister only acted after both Haryana and Rajasthan secured the relaxation after applying for it immediately

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 09:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said chief minister Bhagwant Mann was directly responsible for not securing relaxation in moisture content for farmers of Punjab due to which their wheat crop was not being procured.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Khanna Grain Market in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The SAD president, who visited Asia’s largest grain market here, claimed that the chief minister only acted after both Haryana and Rajasthan secured the relaxation after applying for it immediately.

Stating that Punjab farmers had been dealt a double whammy, Badal said they first suffered due to destruction of their crops due to rain and hailstorm. Now, they were suffering because procurement agencies were not purchasing their harvested crop due to excess moisture.

Badal urged SAD halka in-charges to visit all mandis to pressure the government to start purchasing the crop. He also condemned the AAP government for not making arrangements to procure the required gunny bags for the current procurement season.

Later, Sukhbir visited the bereaved families of the victims of the Mathura boat tragedy in Ludhiana and Jagraon.

 
moisture content sukhbir singh badal bhagwant mann
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Sukhbir visits Khanna mandi, blames AAP govt for procurement delay
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Sukhbir visits Khanna mandi, blames AAP govt for procurement delay
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