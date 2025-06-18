Sukhu announces sops for Anni sub-division, dedicates projects worth 81.3 crore

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to building a green, self-reliant and prosperous Himachal Pradesh, while addressing a public gathering at Baga Sarahan in Nirmand Sub-Division of Kullu district on Tuesday. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to building a green, self-reliant and prosperous Himachal Pradesh, while addressing a public gathering at Baga Sarahan in Nirmand Sub-Division of Kullu district on Tuesday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

He said that the Government was making all out efforts to establish new milestones in development particularly in rural areas of the State.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister dedicated and laid foundation stones of 21 development projects worth Rs. 81.30 crore for the people of the Anni Assembly Constituency. These included road infrastructure, drinking water schemes, irrigation projects, health, education, tourism, renewable energy, and community infrastructure development etc.

The Chief Minister inaugurated key road projects, including the up-gradation of the Nishani–Paali-Parantla road constructed at a cost of Rs. 13.35 crore, Koyal–Bashla link road constructed at a cost of Rs. 9.51 crore, Katar–Khadvi road completed with an outlay of Rs. 4.24 crore, and Wazir Bawdi–Thachwa road completed with an outlay of Rs. 6.17 crore.

He also dedicated Rs. 6.28 crore Nature Interpretation and Service Centre developed at Jalori Jot, a famous tourist destination, Rs. 74 lakh 10 kW solar charging station near Bashleu Jot, and repair work on the bridal path from Baga Sarahan to Bashleu Jot.

Making key announcements during his address, the Chief Minister declared the opening of a Day Boarding School in Anni Assembly Constituency and assured that a CBSE-affiliated school would also be established soon. He also announced a 50 percent subsidy on e-carts for local youth and committed to developing a bridal path from Jalori Jot to Raghupur Garh and Sareulsar. He announced ₹1 crore for conducting a survey of the Baga Sarahan to Bathad road, announced Anni to be made Nagar Panchayat, and one crore for development of lake in Sarahan. Additionally, the Chief Minister also announced to provide ₹1 lakh each to Mahila Mandals present on the occasion and rupees one lakh for setting up Nature Park in Baga Sarahan.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also distributed assistance under the State Government’s flagship welfare schemes. Women beneficiaries received financial assistance under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana, while beneficiaries of schemes such as the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana, Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Yojana, Mukhyamantri Shagun Yojana, Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana and Beti Hai Anmol Yojana were also provided incentive amount.

Sukhu reached Baga Sarahan in Ani assembly constituency by road. Owing to inclement weather, Sukhu’s helicopter could not fly due to bad weather. He will also stay here for the night.