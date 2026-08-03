Sukhu dedicates projects worth 333cr in Chamba

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 26 development projects worth ₹333.25 crore for Chamba assembly constituency in Chamba on Sunday.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 26 development projects worth ₹333.25 crore for Chamba assembly constituency in Chamba on Sunday. (Deepak Sansta)

The CM inaugurated the ₹158 crore 200-bedded Hospital building of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, Chamba, ₹14.11 crore upgradation of Shahpur Sihunta Chowari Chamba road, ₹13.65 crore upgradation of Parel to Kohlari road, ₹11.53 crore upgradation of Chamba Banikhet road via Parel, ₹6.85 crore upgradation of Luddu to Gharmani road, ₹5.78 crore upgradation of Sahran Ran road, ₹5.68 crore upgradation of Bhanera Devidehra Rathiar to Mankot road and Box Girder bridge over Ravi river on Karian Bharian Kothi road constructed at a cost of ₹4.61 crore.

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Sukhu laid foundation stones of ₹25 crore of construction of vehicle parking phase 1 at Bhagat in Chamba, ₹12.59 crore link road to village Drabla, Rs. 5.29 crore link road to Sanotha, Rs. 6.47 crore Sach Fatehpur road, Rs. 2.05 crore link road to village Nanu, Rs. 4.24 crore link road Drada to Seru, Rs. 10.24 crore link road to village Ghargram, Rs. 6.05 crore link road to village Ghatrer, Rs. 2.83 crore link road to village Chhanjun, Rs. 2.63 crore link road to village Rundega, Rs. 4.25 crore link road to village Basudan, Rs. 4.09 crore Mangla Ohli Bharia Kapara Jareen road, Rs. 6.53 crore link road to village Mankot, Rs. 5.96 crore Chamba Maloona Kathana road, Rs. 6.58 crore Rajera to Baili road, Rs. 4.49 crore Kariyan to Baily road and Rs. 3.72 crore District Drug Ware House cum Vaccination Store at Leprosy Hospital Sarol.

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Sukhu, during his visit to Chamba, also interacted with the faculty members and students of Chamba Medical College, during which they shared their suggestions for further strengthening healthcare services in the region.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that the state government would relax the norms, wherever required, to strengthen the faculty of Chamba Medical College. He announced that the college would be equipped with a new X-ray machine, laparoscopic equipment, CT scan machine and a 3-Tesla MRI machine with advanced technology on the lines of AIIMS, New Delhi.

The CM directed to submit a proposal for setting up 20 ICU beds at the medical college at the earliest so that further necessary action could be initiated by the government. He said that once the faculty strength of the college was completed, the government would explore the possibility of introducing robotic surgery facilities at the institution.

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He announced that 40 staff nurses would be deployed at Chamba Medical College within the next 10 days. In addition, radiographers and other technical staff would also be appointed to ensure smooth and efficient delivery of healthcare services.

Sukhu said that the state government was also considering sending doctors on exposure visits abroad and was in the process of formulating a policy in this regard. “Such visits would enable doctors to learn advanced medical practices and technologies from other countries and bring back the best practices to Himachal Pradesh,” he added.