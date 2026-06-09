Sukhu inaugurates first women’s de-addiction, rehabilitation centre in Shimla

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday inaugurated Himachal Pradesh’s first women’s de-Addiction and rehabilitation centre in Shimla. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

He said that the growing problem of drug abuse in state, particularly the use of chitta (heroin), was not merely a law-and-order issue but a serious social, family and humanitarian challenge.

In a statement issued here, Sukhu said that the state government was addressing the problem at an early stage by creating public awareness and taking strict action against drug traffickers.

The centre was the first specialised government facility of its kind in the state for women. It would not only provide treatment but also help women rebuild their lives with dignity. It would offer safe accommodation, medical care, psychological counselling, rehabilitation services, social reintegration support and family-based assistance.

A second such centre will be established at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Kangra district, Sukhu said.The government’s approach was based on compassion for victims and firmness against drug traffickers, he said.

e said that the state government launched the Anti-Chitta Public Movement from Shimla on November 15 last year, which evolved into a broad social campaign involving young people, panchayat representatives, teachers, voluntary organisations and ordinary citizens.When a woman or daughter gets trapped in addiction, the consequences extend far beyond the individual, affecting her family, children and future generations, he said, adding that keeping this in view, the government was strengthening treatment, counselling, rehabilitation and social reintegration services.

Urging the public to participate actively in the fight against drug abuse, Sukhu said that the government had launched a decisive campaign against drug trafficking.

CM inaugurates devp projects

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated on Monday inaugurated slews of development projects in Himachal Pradesh.

In Sanjauli, a multipurpose sports stadium worth ₹3.18 crore was inaugurated. The stadium has been equipped with an open ground for sports events, hall, an open hall and a kitchen besides other amenities facilities.

Sukhu also opened state’s first Chitta awareness volleyball tournament at Sanjauli, being organised as part of the International Summer Festival Shimla.

On the occasion, he announced ₹1 crore for further improvement and development of the Sanjauli Ground, the setting up of a primary health centre (PHC) and the upgradation of the Sanjauli Holi Fair to district-level status.

Sukhu said that the state government is making efforts to host ‘Khelo India’ competitions in Himachal Pradesh and directions have already been issued to the department concerned.

In Shimla, the CM laid the foundation stone of ₹246 crore underground Utility Duct Project. The project was aimed at modernising the city’s utility infrastructure, enhancing urban aesthetics and improving public convenience.

On the occasion, the CM said that the state government is committed to developing modern, sustainable and citizen-centric urban infrastructure. He said that the underground utility duct system would enhance service delivery, reduce disruptions caused by maintenance works and contribute to making Shimla a more organized and efficient city.

The CM also flagged off four ambulances from Oak Over Shimla. The ambulances, provided under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of HDFC Bank, have been deployed for Sujanpur, Bhoranj, Nadaun and Dehra.