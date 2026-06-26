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    Sukhu launches devp projects worth ₹90 crore in Kasauli constituency

    He also announced the provision of a monthly pension of 1,500 under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Samman Nidhi for eligible women from five gram panchayats, affiliation of Pratha school with CBSE, opening of a branch of Jogindra Cooperative Bank and a survey for the construction of a dam at Chati Dhank

    Published on: Jun 26, 2026 5:48 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
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    Himachal Pradesh chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 12 development projects worth 90.66 crore in the Kasauli assembly constituency of Solan district.

    Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu being welcomed in Kasauli on Thursday. (HT Photo)
    Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu being welcomed in Kasauli on Thursday. (HT Photo)

    The CM inaugurated 12.92 crore 45-metres-span double-lane arch bridge over Gamber khad on Shalaghat-Arki-Kunihar-Barotiwala road, 3.42 crore BDO office building Dharampur and 51 lakh Science Block at PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School Pratha.

    He also announced 20 crore for the construction of the Johadji–Malla road.

    He also announced the provision of a monthly pension of 1,500 under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Samman Nidhi for eligible women from five gram panchayats, affiliation of Pratha school with CBSE, opening of a branch of Jogindra Cooperative Bank and a survey for the construction of a dam at Chati Dhank.

    Speaking about the Kishau Dam project, the CM said that he strongly represented the interests of Himachal during a meeting with the Union home minister.

    He also laid foundation stones of Kaushalya Dam near Datyar to be constructed at a cost of 20.83 crore, 16.24 crore improvement and strengthening of Kimmughat to Chaki ka Mod road, 6.33 crore Jangeshu to Auda via Bhanet road, 7.03 crore upgradation of Groni to Sari road via Bohron, 3.77 crore mettling and tarring of Shaheed Sudesh Marg from Subathu to village Chapla GP Shadyana road, 3.48 crore link road to Rehala to Mathan via Shard, 8.06 crore improvement and strengthening of Deothi Barah Koon road, 5 crore upgradation of Dharampur Kasauli road and 3.08 crore Nagali to Chewa road under PMGSY IV.

    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Sukhu Launches Devp Projects Worth ₹90 Crore In Kasauli Constituency
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