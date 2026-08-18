Sukhu releases 27 crore for developmental projects in Chopal

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced to release ₹27 crore for various development projects in the Chopal assembly constituency of Shimla district. The funding is aimed at accelerating the pace of development and improving public infrastructure in the area.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually flags off 25 e-buses for Mandi district, in Shimla on Monday. (ANI)

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The CM sanctioned ₹2 crore for the joint office building at Nerwa, Shimla district, ₹3 crore for the joint office building at Chopal, ₹2 crore for the joint office building at Kupvi, ₹2 crore for the milk chilling plant at Nerwa, ₹4 crore for the Nerwa bypass, ₹12 crore for the Lakhawati bridge and ₹2 crore for the Chhawala-Chopal water supply scheme.

Congress leader from Chopal assembly constituency Rajneesh Kimta, HPMC vice-chairman Surendra Sharma and former president of Chopal Nagar panchayat Chandra Mohan expressed their gratitude to the CM for providing adequate funds for various development projects in the Chopal area.

They said that the allocation would give fresh impetus to development activities in the constituency. The projects would benefit local residents by saving them both time and money and making their day-to-day lives more convenient.

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{{^usCountry}} Virtually flags off 25 electric bus services for Mandi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Virtually flags off 25 electric bus services for Mandi {{/usCountry}}

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The CM on Monday virtually flagged off 25 new type-I electric bus services of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) for Mandi district from Paddal ground of Mandi town.

He said that the state government has procured 297 type-I electric buses to expand HRTC’s electric bus fleet. These new electric buses are currently operating in Shimla, Nahan, Nalagarh, Una, Haroli, Bilaspur, Dehra, Hamirpur, Palampur, Dharamshala and Nagrota. In addition, the required charging infrastructure has been developed in Kullu, Mandi and Sundernagar and the operation of new electric bus services in these areas is also commencing today.

He said that the prescribed driving range of type-I electric buses is approximately 180 km at 80% State of Charge (SoC). He said that the performance of these buses during operations has been highly encouraging. On the Shimla-Chandigarh route, an electric bus is successfully covering a distance of around 270 kilometers on a single charge, which demonstrates the suitability of electric buses for long-distance inter-city routes across the challenging hilly terrain of Himachal Pradesh.

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Urges early approval of proposals for industrial parks under BHAVYA

The CM on Monday participated virtually from Shimla in the third meeting of the Apex Monitoring Authority of the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust, organized in New Delhi.

The meeting was chaired by Union minister for finance and corporate affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman. During the meeting, the CM apprised about the state government’s efforts to develop world-class industrial infrastructure to accelerate industrial development and attract large-scale investment in Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu said that under the first phase of the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA), the state government had already submitted two proposals to the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust for developing investment-ready industrial parks. These industrial parks are proposed to have modern plug-and-play infrastructure facilities.

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The proposed projects include an industrial park spread over 75 acres at Beetan village in Una district at a cost of Rs. 80 crore and an industrial park spread over 150 acres in the Majholi industrial area at Nalagarh in Solan district at a cost of Rs. 154.39 crore.