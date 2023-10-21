Sukhu releases over 9 crore to 324 disaster-hit families for building houses in Kullu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday released the first instalment of ₹9.72 crore as special relief to 324 diaster-affected families in Kullu district for construction of houses. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hands a cheque for ₹ 3 lakh under the rehabilitation scheme in Kullu on Saturday. (Aqil Khan/HT)

The state government provided the aid under its rehabilitation initiative “Punrvaas” to families whose houses were completely damaged in rain-related disasters during the June 24 to September 30 period, a statement said.

An amount of ₹3 lakh each was released to the 324 families, it said. “The resources of the state government are limited, but the spirit to rehabilitate each and every affected is high. Our government is of the common man and of the poor,” Sukhu said

The Himachal government has announced a special relief package of ₹4,500 crore for people affected by rain-related disasters during the monsoon season.

He said over 75,000 stranded tourists were evacuated safely during the season. The state suffered a loss of more than ₹12,000 crore and about 16,000 houses were damaged, out of which 13,000 were completely destroyed, Sukhu said.

A third team of the central government has reached the state to take stock of the damage caused but till now, no money has been received from the Centre, he said. Sukhu said the state government has sent claims worth ₹12,000 crore to the Union government.

With the cooperation of children, elderly, employees and every section of the society, an amount of more than ₹230 crore has been deposited in the disaster relief fund, he said.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said not a single eligible person should be left out of this relief package and no ineligible person should be included. To ensure transparency, the state government will form committees at the tehsil level and conduct social audits, he added.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of playing politics over the disaster, Negi said leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi but failed to bring a single penny for the state. Public works minister Vikramaditya Singh said about 650 km roads were being constructed in Kullu district.

