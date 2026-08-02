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Sukhu visits disaster-hit areas in Chamba

The CM first visited Sheetla bridge and the Rana Mohalla area of Sultanpur, where significant damage has been reported during the ongoing monsoon.

Published on: Aug 2, 2026, 08:55:38 IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday visited disaster-affected areas of Chamba district to take stock of the damage caused by heavy rains and landslides during the current monsoon season.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday visited disaster-affected areas of Chamba district to take stock of the damage caused by heavy rains and landslides during the current monsoon season. (HT Photo)
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday visited disaster-affected areas of Chamba district to take stock of the damage caused by heavy rains and landslides during the current monsoon season. (HT Photo)

During his visit, the CM inspected the affected areas on the ground and interacted with local residents to understand their concerns and difficulties.

The CM first visited Sheetla bridge and the Rana Mohalla area of Sultanpur, where significant damage has been reported during the ongoing monsoon. He met affected families, listened to their grievances and assured them that the state government would extend all possible assistance to help them overcome the difficulties caused by the disaster. He directed the officials to ensure that essential facilities are restored at the earliest and that damaged infrastructure and roads are repaired on priority.

Sukhu said that Chamba district had suffered considerable damage during last year’s monsoon as well, and the district again witnessed significant losses this year. He said the state government stands firmly with the disaster-affected families and was making every possible effort to provide them relief and assistance. He added that restoration of damaged infrastructure and roads was also being undertaken on priority.

 
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