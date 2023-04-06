Will find amicable solution to nautor land issue in Kinnaur: Himachal CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the state government will find an amicable solution to the nautor land issue in the Kinnaur district after examining all aspects. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the state government will find an amicable solution to the nautor land issue in the Kinnaur district after examining all aspects. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)

He was speaking on the occasion of Kinnaur Welfare Society’s Programme ‘Toshim-2023’ held late Wednesday. The CM said that the Kinnaur district has a rich culture and that the present state government would come up with innovative ideas to promote the rich cultural heritage of this tribal district.

The chief minister said that in order to provide maximum benefit to the apple growers, the state government is setting up 10 controlled atmosphere stores in the state. It will not only protect the apple growers from any exploitation by middlemen but also ensure remunerative prices to the growers. The department has already floated tenders for setting up these CA stores.

The chief minister said that 40 bighas have been identified in Kinnaur district for establishing Rajiv Gandhi day boarding school and the construction work will be started this year itself. These schools would be opened in each assembly segment of the state to ensure quality education to the students nearer to their homes.

Sukhu said that the present government has presented a green budget with measures aimed at preserving the environment of the state besides making efforts towards producing green energy and green ammonia to promote a sustainable future.

The chief minister said that the state’s economy heavily relies on tourism and the government was committed to strengthening the infrastructure to support this industry. He said that heliports would be developed at all district headquarters of the state to improve connectivity and accessibility for tourists which will go a long way in creating employment and self-employment ventures for the youth of the state. He said the welfare of every section of society was being ensured by the present state government.

The chief minister also honoured notable individuals from various fields, including boxer Meenakshi Negi and principal commissioner (GST), Jammu and Kashmir, Hir Bhagat Negi, for their distinguished contributions to society.

The CM announced ₹1 lakh award for Meenakshi Negi for her excellent achievement in boxing.