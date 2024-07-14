Sukhvinder Sukhu stamps authority with decisive win in Himachal bypolls

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu showcased his political prowess, solidifying his leadership following a decisive victory in the latest round of bypolls. The Congress candidates won Dehra and Nalagarh seats and gave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a run for their money in Hamirpur. CM Sukvinder Sukhu spearheaded the Congress for the Himachal bypolls. (File)

This electoral success comes in the backdrop of significant pressure that threatened to destabilise the Congress government just four months ago.

An earlier round of bypolls were held across six constituencies — Dharamshala, Sujanpur, Gagret, Kutlehar, Badsar, and Lahaul-Spiti — concurrently with the Lok Sabha elections after six Congress rebels joined the BJP in February. The Congress party secured four of these seats, a victory that not only reinforced Sukhu’s leadership but also underscored his adeptness at manoeuvring through intricate political challenges.

A tale of political upheavals

The Congress MLAs rebellion was triggered by the Rajya Sabha polls, where the group and three independents supporting the government voted for BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan.

The rebellion brought the Congress government to the brink of collapse, casting a shadow over Sukhu’s tenure. However, the results of the two sets of bypolls have turned the tide, bringing Congress back to 40 MLAs in the 68-member House.

The latest bypolls in Nalagarh, Hamirpur, and Dehra seats, which fell vacant after independents KL Thakur, Ashish Sharma and Hoshyar Singh resigned to contest elections on BJP tickets, were seen as a litmus test for Sukhu. The Congress’ success then has sent a strong message to his political adversaries, reinforcing his stature within the party and the state.

Political analysts are viewing this victory as a significant boost for the CM, with the results in their view not only reaffirming his leadership, but also enhancing his capability to assert his political agenda with renewed confidence.

Analysts believe that the triumph will allow him to consolidate his power further and navigate the complexities of state politics more effectively.

“While the results are unlikely to have a significant impact on the government, the CM may have gained personally. The three independents that resigned from the assembly and sought a fresh mandate were out rightly rejected by the electorate, raising questions about the circumstances that led to their decision,” political science department head at Himachal Pradesh University Ramesh K Chauhan said.

He, however, was quick to note that the Congress was unable to wrest the BJP stronghold of Hamirpur despite a strong performance.

A unifying force

The success in the bypolls is also being seen as a morale booster for the faction-riddled Congress, which now finds itself in a stronger position to counter the BJP in the state.

The results have injected a sense of optimism and unity within the party ranks, setting the stage for future electoral battles.

A setback for BJP

The result is also a setback for the BJP, with the party suffering consecutive defeats under the leadership of former CM Jai Ram Thakur. Notably, the leader had a few months ago claimed that the BJP would return to power in the state mid-term.

The BJP, however, failed to build on the momentum of the Lok Sabha sweep as its rhetoric against Sukhu, which focused on accusations of nepotism, failed to resonate with voters.

The results, according to the Congress, also indicate a rejection of the practice of horse trading, with the party viewing the electorate’s decision as a strong message against any attempts to undermine the public mandate.