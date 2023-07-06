Will focus on expanding party’s base in rural pockets of Punjab: Sunil Jakhar

Chandigarh :Veteran leader Sunil Jakhar, who was appointed as the Punjab BJP president on Tuesday, faces a wide range of challenges right from expanding the party’s base in rural areas and keeping the homegrown cadre of the party and its right-wing outfits together. In an interview with HT, Jakhar, who joined the BJP around a year ago, listed his priorities to boost party’s prospects in the state. Edited excerpts.

Jakhar says the first and foremost priority is to strengthen the BJP across all 117 assembly segments in Punjab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Q What are your priorities as the Punjab BJP chief?

The first and foremost priority is to strengthen the party across all 117 assembly segments. I want to make Punjab, a pioneer in agrarian revolution, as a greenfield for the BJP. My task would be to take along a determined party cadre that fights for Punjab and Punjabiat.

Q Have you been given any specific task?

Punjab lives in the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party will fulfil the aspirations of Punjabis and fight for their rights. My task is to convey it to the people of Punjab that the BJP is there to stand by their side and work in their interest. All Punjabis should see the BJP as their own party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Q The BJP doesn’t have a strong base in rural areas of Punjab. Is it a big hurdle?

Our former ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), never wanted us to excel in the rural areas. The BJP suffered in Punjab due to coalition dharma which mandated that the party will not enter rural areas. Maybe it was because of the respect that the then senior BJP leadership had for ‘Badde Badal Saab’ (former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal). Our base in rural areas will expand and it has already started showing. The vote share for the party in bypolls for Sangrur and Jalandhar reflects that.

Q There is a buzz of BJP restitching alliance with former ally the SAD.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is a prerogative of the party high command. My personal view can be biased.

Q Your appointment has caused heartburn among some party leaders. Your take.

It is human nature. If Arun Narang ji (BJP leader who defeated Jakhar in 2017 from Abohar) has resigned from all party posts, it is natural. I would have also done the same in such a scenario. But I am here for Punjab and all my party workers.

Q You say BJP will play the role of opposition. How is it possible when you have two MLAs in assembly?

Out two MLAs are better placed in public perception then those sitting in the opposition, who cannot raise their voices in the House. The BJP will fight every anti-people policy of the AAP government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON