Sunil Jakhar takes a jibe at Channi govt for forgetting Indira Gandhi death anniversary

Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday took a dig at the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government for forgetting former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s legacy on her death anniversary.

“I can understand BJP trying to erase ‘Iron Lady of India’ from history but don’t we still have a Congress government in Punjab,” he tweeted, targeting the state government for allegedly failing to issue print advertisements in remembrance of late Prime Minister. Indira Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1984 by two of her security guards.

The Congress veteran leader also tagged an advertisement released by the Amarinder Singh government on the occasion last year, saying, “I know Capt Saab won’t mind my using this PB govt’s ad”.

In another tweet, he made a veiled reference to the inclusion of Jagdish Tytler, whose name had earlier figured in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, among the permanent invitees to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee and wondered if the Punjab government’s move to not issue any advertisements to remember Indira Gandhi had anything to do with it.

“Or is it a case of “once burned twice shy” – in light of certain appointment two days ago,” he tweeted, insinuating that it was not an oversight. On Friday, Jakhar stated that since Tytler’s appointment is a sensitive issue concerning Punjab, the party leadership would have taken Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni and chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on board before deciding on it.