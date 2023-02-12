Sunrays: Om Namaha Shivaya

MahaShivaratri, the grand night of Shiva falls on February 18 this year. Just as Om is the verbal form of the Nirakara Paramatma, the lingam is His visual form.

Shiva is the Adi-Guru or Adi-Yogi because he first taught yoga to Parvati. The 14th day of the Krishnapaksh (waning moon) every month is Shivaratri. The Shivaratri in the month of Phalgun (Feb-March) before VasantRitu (spring) is called MahaShivaratri.

The Moon is the presiding deity of the mind. The moon is reduced to its minimum on Shivaratri. If one spends MahaShivaratri in meditation, it is easy to conquer the mind because it is already subdued. Sri Sathya Sai Baba says, “To understand your true nature, you must do three things: Bend the body, Mend the senses and End the mind. ‘Bend the body’ is to not allow ego to develop within you. Perform all duties sincerely with humility. ‘Mend the senses’ requires you to examine how your senses behave; whether they tend to go astray, and correcting and restraining them appropriately when they do so. ‘End the mind’ requires you to quieten the vagaries of your mind.”

Shiva is worshipped with the trifoliate (triple leafed) Bilva, signifying that He is immanent in the three worlds, in the past, the present and the future and in the triune Brahma (creator), Vishnu (preserver) and Maheshwara (destroyer). Being Bholenath, Shiva is pleased by the humble Bilva leaves. Anyone can afford to offer it!

The symbolism around Shiva is fascinating. As Chandrashekhara, Shiva has the crescent moon on his forehead. As Trinetradhaari he has fire on his forehead as His third eye. The Ganga flows from His matted locks, making Him Gangadhara. Fire, water and the cool, calm Moon co-exist here!

Nandi eternally looks at Shiva. One cannot cross the clear space between the Shivlingam and Nandi. Nandi represents each of us; symbolising that one pointed devotion is the only way to attain Him.

It is said that Shiva first performed the TandavaNritya on MahaShivaratri. Shiva and Parvati got married on this day. If there is a couple that is perfect in this world and beyond it, it’s Parvati and Shiva! They are as much a part of each other that together, they are called Ardhanarishwar.

His Adi Kutumbakam (earliest family) symbolises ‘Unity in Diversity’. Shiva wears a tiger skin showing fearlessness. His body is smeared with ash denoting that everything is temporary. His Trishul represents the power of knowledge, desire and implementation. He became Neelkantha (blue-throated) because He drank poison. He lives in the burial ground showing that this is where everyone’s Earthly sojourn ends. Shiva’s begging bowl teaches that renunciation, detachment and indifference to good fortune or bad, are the paths to attain Him.

Parvati is Adi Shakti. She is the most beautiful woman and wears beautiful garments and jewellery. This too is in stark contrast with Shiva. Yet they are the perfect couple!

Shiva rides on Nandi, the bull. Parvati rides on a lion. Their son Ganesha is fat with an elephant head and rides a mouse. Their elder son Kartikeya is thin and rides a peacock. Snakes wrapped around Shiva’s neck and limbs show that ego and vices are to be kept under control. The bull and lion are arch enemies; the peacock, mouse and snakes are rivals, but with Shiva as the head of the family, everyone lives in harmony. This symbolises that family members may have different personalities, opinions and preferences, but acceptance leads to harmony!

Shivoham!!! ‘I am Shiva; Shiva am I’ is the exclamation of realisation of the Truth in the moment of illumination. Everyone is Shiva-swarupa (embodiment of Shiva); for without Shiva, everyone is mere Shava (corpse).

Holy days like MahaShivaratri should be spent in contemplation of this Truth to realise the Divinity within! The purpose of life is to live and die in a way that rebirth doesn’t happen.