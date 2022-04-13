Surabhi Malik is first woman deputy commissioner of Ludhiana

A 2012-batch IAS officer Surabhi Malik has been appointed the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Ludhiana. She is the first woman officer to take charge as the DC of the largest district of the state. She replaces Varinder Sharma.

In Ludhiana, Surabhi has previously served as the additional deputy commissioner (ADCP, development) in 2017. She has also served as the additional commissioner of Ludhiana municipal corporation prior to that.

Malik has also served as the Fatehgarh Sahib DC, Rupnagar ADC and Nangal sub-divisional magistrate.

She has also served as chairperson of the Patiala improvement trust and chief administrator, Patiala Development Authority. She was also the Tertiary Covid Care In-charge, Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

Known to be a hard-working and dedicated professional, she did her Masters in Economics from the London School of Economics on the prestigious Commonwealth Scholarship from 2007 to 2009.

She completed BA (Hons) Economics from Lady Shriram College in Delhi. She is also the recipient of Director’s Gold Medal for Management at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.

