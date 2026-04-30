Surge in SC complaints in Punjab since 2020, police inaction tops the list

Complaints of atrocities and rights violations against Scheduled Castes have seen a sharp rise in the state, with the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission receiving over 16,000 cases since 2020, including a peak of 3,630 in 2025.

In 2026, according to official data, the commission has already received around 1,100 complaints till March 31, indicating a sustained upward trend. (Shutterstock)

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In 2026, according to official data, the commission has already received around 1,100 complaints till March 31, indicating a sustained upward trend.

At 32%, Punjab has the highest Scheduled Caste (SC) population in the country according to the 2011 Census, with nearly 45% of the community concentrated in the Doaba region, comprising Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts.

Commission chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said nearly 50% of the complaints pertained to police inaction, where victims allege delayed or inadequate response from law enforcement agencies. “This is followed by disputes related to land and government employment,” he said.

Garhi attributed the surge in complaints to increased accessibility and outreach by the commission, adding that its interventions had often prompted action from the police.

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{{^usCountry}} “When I took charge in March last year, there was pendency of 5,500 complaints since 2016, of which 4,000 have now been resolved. The commission office is open to the public. Hearings are conducted 10 days a month and another 10 days are dedicated to meeting complainants,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When I took charge in March last year, there was pendency of 5,500 complaints since 2016, of which 4,000 have now been resolved. The commission office is open to the public. Hearings are conducted 10 days a month and another 10 days are dedicated to meeting complainants,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A senior commission official said the body had also intensified its role by initiating suo motu proceedings based on media reports, particularly in cases involving violence against Dalits and other vulnerable groups. “In incidents such as the desecration of statues of Dr BR Ambedkar, the commission has stepped in proactively to ensure accountability and swift action,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior commission official said the body had also intensified its role by initiating suo motu proceedings based on media reports, particularly in cases involving violence against Dalits and other vulnerable groups. “In incidents such as the desecration of statues of Dr BR Ambedkar, the commission has stepped in proactively to ensure accountability and swift action,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The commission has also flagged serious violations in reservation policies within government departments. Officials pointed to widespread irregularities in the implementation of roster systems, including instances where non-SC individuals were wrongly appointed to reserved posts, undermining constitutional safeguards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commission has also flagged serious violations in reservation policies within government departments. Officials pointed to widespread irregularities in the implementation of roster systems, including instances where non-SC individuals were wrongly appointed to reserved posts, undermining constitutional safeguards. {{/usCountry}}

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Another area of concern is the fraudulent procurement of SC certificates, with individuals allegedly using fake documents to secure benefits in jobs and education. The commission has been actively probing such cases and has called for stricter verification mechanisms.

Despite its expanding workload, the commission is facing severe staff shortages. In a recent post on social media, chairman Garhi alleged that four employees were withdrawn by the social justice, empowerment and minorities department, leaving the commission struggling to carry out its day-to-day functioning. “It has become difficult for us to operate effectively without adequate staff,” he said.

Repeated attempts to contact VK Meena, principal secretary of the department, drew no response.

How to file a complaint

Complaints can be filed by personally by visiting the commission’s office on the fourth floor of the Punjab Secretariat in Sector 1, Chandigarh, or by sending them via post.

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State commission yet to go digital

While the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has a provision for online complaints via https://ncsccmis.nic.in/, the state commission still lacks a digital grievance system, raising accessibility concerns. “Even in this era of technology, people have to travel to Chandigarh from far-flung areas to register their complaints,” said Paramjit Singh Kainth, vice-president of the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha, Punjab.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Hillary Victor ...Read More Hillary Victor is a Special Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties. Read Less

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