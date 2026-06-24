Surprise fire safety audit conducted at coaching institutes in Chandigarh’s Sector 34

A day after a coaching centre in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, caught fire and killed 15 students, the fire and rescue services of the UT municipal corporation conducted a surprise fire safety inspection at major coaching institutes in Sector 34, Chandigarh, on Tuesday.

During the checks, officials identified certain deficiencies at select premises, directing managements of the concerned institutes were directed to take immediate corrective action to ensure full compliance with fire safety standards. (HT File)

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The drive was carried out under the supervision of Inder Jeet, joint commissioner-cum-chief fire officer, MC Chandigarh. Officials said the inspection aimed at assessing preparedness in high-footfall educational establishments, particularly those hosting large numbers of students daily.

A team of station fire officers from Fire Stations of Sectors 17, 32, Ram Darbar and Manimajra participated in the inspection. The officials examined several prominent coaching institutes, including Helix Institute, Allen Career Institute, Sri Chaitanya Academy, Alex Institute, Head Master’s Academy, Narayana Coaching Centre and PW Vidyapeeth.

The inspection focused on key fire safety parameters such as functioning firefighting systems, availability and accessibility of emergency exits, evacuation planning, and feasibility of rescue operations during emergencies. Compliance with fire and life safety norms was also reviewed in detail.

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{{^usCountry}} During the checks, officials identified certain deficiencies at select premises. The managements of the concerned institutes were directed to take immediate corrective action to ensure full compliance with fire safety standards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the checks, officials identified certain deficiencies at select premises. The managements of the concerned institutes were directed to take immediate corrective action to ensure full compliance with fire safety standards. {{/usCountry}}

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Inder Jeet stressed that institutions handling large student populations must maintain the highest level of safety preparedness. He directed the department to intensify such inspections across vulnerable buildings and ensure strict enforcement of fire safety regulations.