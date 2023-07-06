: Various teams of the chief minister’s flying squad on Wednesday conducted surprise inspections at the offices of municipal corporations and municipal committees in Hisar, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Rewari and other parts of the state. CM flying squad holds surprise inspection at Haryana MC offices (HT Photo)

In Hisar’s Uklana municipal committee office, 13 employees were found absent and two were on leave. Hisar district education officer Kuldeep Sihag, who was appointed as the duty magistrate, said a total of 10 property IDs were found pending.

“The MC officials had received 1,868 complaints related to some ambiguities, of which 992 were completed, 760 were rejected and a total of 140 people had applied for new property ID,” he added.

At Narnaul municipal council office, as many as 22 employees out of 52 were found absent from duty. According to CM flying squad officials, 197 no dues were found pending and seven cases related to ambiguities in property IDs also came to fore. Moreover, complaints in 17 cases pertaining to encroachment were also found pending.

In Bhiwani, the CM flying squad officials said they found 2,147 files incomplete and they have directed the municipal council officials to complete these files within 10 days or a fine would be imposed on them.

In Rohtak, the CM flying squad officials made a surprise inspection at Rohtak’s municipal corporation office.

K’shetra MC initiates action against 17 officials

KARNAL: The Kurukshetra municipal corporation on Wednesday initiated action against 17 officials, including 10 clerks who were on strike, after they were found absent from duty nearly two hours before a surprise visit by a team of the CM flying squad.

Executive officer of Kurukshetra MC Devender Narwal claimed that he had examined the attendance register even before the visit of the CM flying squad. He said that regular employees were marked absent, while one-day salary of those on contract would be deducted.

Meanwhile, officials of the CM flying squad reached the MC office at around 10am. It is learnt that the raid was conducted following complaints of corruption in allocation of tenders and irregularities in property IDs.

