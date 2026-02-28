Suspected jaundice outbreak in Ferozepur: Dead pigeons, rodent waste in village water tank raise alarm

The detection of rodent droppings and dead pigeons inside a village water tank has triggered panic in Hazra Singh Wala, a border village in Ferozepur district, where a suspected jaundice outbreak has claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl and left several others — mostly children — ill. Senior administrative and health officials, led by additional deputy commissioner (development) Krishan Pal Rajput visited the village on Saturday. (HT)

Health authorities have confirmed at least 19 cases of leptospirosis, a potentially serious bacterial infection believed to have spread through drinking water contaminated by the urine of rodents, dogs and cattle.

Preliminary testing of drinking water sources conducted on Saturday raised serious concerns. Of the 12 samples collected, most failed initial quality checks, indicating widespread contamination across the village’s supply network. Officials said the findings point to significant lapses in civic infrastructure and serious concerns over the safety of drinking water.

Public anger has been mounting since the child’s death earlier this week. Villagers, led by the panchayat along with women and youth groups, staged protests accusing authorities of decades-long neglect. Residents alleged that the village continues to depend on a nearly 45-year-old water pipeline that is heavily corroded and prone to frequent leakages. They claimed these leakages allow sewage and drain water to seep into the drinking water supply before it reaches homes.

Protesters demanded compensation for the deceased girl’s family, regular water quality and TDS testing and immediate replacement of the ageing pipeline. They warned of intensifying agitation if corrective measures are not implemented urgently.

Senior administrative and health officials, led by additional deputy commissioner (development) Krishan Pal Rajput visited the village on Saturday and assured residents of uninterrupted medical care and steps toward a permanent solution.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajiv Prashar said cases of jaundice, fever and abdominal pain have been reported alongside confirmed leptospirosis infections. He explained that leptospirosis is caused by the leptospira bacterium, which thrives in contaminated water and moist soil.

The health department has intensified its response with continuous medical camps and door-to-door surveillance. So far, 576 residents have been screened and 367 blood samples collected. Eleven children are currently undergoing treatment at the Ferozepur Civil Hospital after being admitted with high fever and related symptoms.

Deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said 30 medical teams have been deployed, the local water supply has been temporarily halted and water tankers arranged to provide safe drinking water. Chlorine tablets and ORS packets have also been distributed as preventive measures, she added.

“The situation is under control but under constant watch,” she said, urging residents to consume only boiled water and report any new symptoms immediately as investigations continue into the source of contamination.