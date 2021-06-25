Suspected snatcher who was brutally thrashed in Ludhiana dies; four booked

A man who was brutally thrashed for allegedly trying to snatch a mobile phone succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, after which four slum dwellers were charged with murder.

The accused, Rajkumar, his father Gopal ,and his friends Ganpat and Hajari, had been earlier booked on attempt to murder charges. Following the death of the victim, Mohit 19 of Sahnewal, three of his assailants were arrested, while Rajkumar is on the run.

Assistant sub-inspector Dharmpal, in-charge Jeewan Nagar police post, said the incident took place on June 16. “Mohit and his aide Guddu, were trying to snatch a mobile phone from Rajkumar. When Rajkumar resisted, Mohit assaulted him with a brick.”

“Rajkumar raised the alarm, after which his father Gopal and his friends, Ganpat and Hajari came to his aid and thrashed Mohit after tying him with chains. Guddu managed to flee,” the ASI said.

Police found Mohit lying unconscious on the road and rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed. A hunt is on to arrest Rajkumar and to trace Guddu.