Suspended IPS officer Rath fires fresh salvo at J&K DGP, urges Prez to sack him

Suspended Jammu and Kashmir police officer Basant Rath, known for his frequent run-ins with UT top cop Dilbag Singh, on Wednesday levelled serious allegations against the latter, and urged President Droupadi Murmu to dismiss him from service.

In a 6-minute video clip, posted on his Facebook page, Rath, an Inspector General of Police-rank officer, accused DGP Dilbag Singh of “aiding drug peddling in Jammu.”

“Dilbag Singh is running a criminal syndicate and drug mafia in the UT,” alleged Basant in the video. He, however, did not produce any evidence to back up his allegations.

The officer also dared the DGP to file a defamation suit against him if his allegations are proved false.

Dilbag, on his part, declined to comment on the allegations levelled by Rath.

Basant Rath was first suspended in July 2020 for what was described as “repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour”. The Union home ministry extended his suspension for another six months in July 28 order, after the officer called his suspension “unscrupulous” and “unethical exercise”. Rath was shunted to the nondescript home guards and civil defence department from the traffic in November 2018 after a spat on Twitter with Junaid Mattu, who had just been elected Srinagar Mayor.

