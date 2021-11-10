Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Suspended policeman, his colleague arrested in Jammu shooting case

Three people, including a history-sheeter and his brother, were killed and another critically injured in a shooting incident following a brawl over some issue in Salehar village of Arnia in R S Pura of Jammu on Friday.
Constable Bhopinder Singh emerged as the main accused who had fired indiscriminately from his rifle on the four people in RS Pura of Jammu. He was accompanied by his former colleague constable Sadeeq (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Nov 10, 2021
By Press Trust of India, Jammu

A suspended policeman and his former colleague, who were wanted in connection with last week’s shooting incident on the outskirts of Jammu, were arrested from Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Three people, including a history-sheeter and his brother, were killed and another critically injured in a shooting incident following a brawl over some issue in Salehar village of Arnia in R S Pura on Friday.

Jammu senior superintendent of police (SSP) Chandan Kohli had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident and bring the culprits to book.

After initial investigation, constable Bhopinder Singh emerged as the main accused who had fired indiscriminately from his rifle on the four people. He was accompanied by his former colleague constable Sadeeq.

“Both the accused were arrested by the SIT from Kathua district,” the officer said, without divulging further details.

The accused were on the run since the shooting and on November 8, police detained the wife of Sadeeq for questioning and also recovered the service rifle of the suspended cop from a field.

Babar Chowdhary, a history-sheeter, his brother Sabar Chowdhary and Arif Chowdhary were killed, and their associate Parveen Kumar was critically injured in the incident.

While Sabar and Arif died on the spot, Babar succumbed to injuries when he was being shifted to a hospital in Punjab for specialised treatment on Sunday.

