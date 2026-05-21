Suspension of four senior doctors irrational: Haryana medical services body

Dubbing the state health department’s decision to suspend three senior medical officers (SMOs) and one medical officer (MO) over a low sex ratio “unjust and irrational”, Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) on Wednesday urged chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini to intervene and “revoke” suspension orders.

Stating that the doctors are already working tirelessly to implement PC and PNDT Act provisions, Yadav said that this job is very challenging and involves multiple risks. (File)

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In a letter to the CM, HCMSA president Dr Anil Yadav said the decision to suspend the four doctors was a “hasty step” that has severely demoralised the entire medical fraternity. Dr Yadav stated that one of the suspended doctors was given an award for remarkable contribution in improving sex ratio a few months back.

The health department, on Tuesday, suspending the doctors had said that the “strong administrative crackdown” was the result of “deteriorating sex ratio”, and “failure to ensure” effective monitoring and implementation of measures relating to improvement of sex ratio.

The HCMSA president further said that the issue of adverse sex ratio is complex, multifactorial and is deeply rooted in social and cultural factors and is related to the mindset of the people. The issue involves participation not only of the health department but also of multiple departments like women and child development (nodal department for Beti Bachao Beti Padhao), police, education, panchayati raj institutions etc. and most importantly society at large, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Attributing responsibility of such a complex and deep rooted problem solely to HCMS doctors and imposing punitive action on them is unfair, arbitrary and contrary to principles of natural justice,” said the HCMSA president. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Attributing responsibility of such a complex and deep rooted problem solely to HCMS doctors and imposing punitive action on them is unfair, arbitrary and contrary to principles of natural justice,” said the HCMSA president. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We are not against accountability, but it must be fair and justified.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are not against accountability, but it must be fair and justified.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Stating that the doctors are already working tirelessly to implement PC and PNDT Act provisions, Yadav said that this job is very challenging and involves multiple risks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stating that the doctors are already working tirelessly to implement PC and PNDT Act provisions, Yadav said that this job is very challenging and involves multiple risks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Many a time it has been observed that when doctors are conducting PC and PNDT/MTP raids on hospitals and chemists there is immense pressure from local politicians too for not taking any action in this regard,” reads the letter of HCMSA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Many a time it has been observed that when doctors are conducting PC and PNDT/MTP raids on hospitals and chemists there is immense pressure from local politicians too for not taking any action in this regard,” reads the letter of HCMSA. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Urging the CM to “protect dignity and morale” of the doctors so that they continue serving the people without fear, Yadav said, “We earnestly request your immediate intervention to revoke the suspension of the four doctors and ensure no coercive action is taken unless there is gross negligence on their part. said the HCMSA president, {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Urging the CM to “protect dignity and morale” of the doctors so that they continue serving the people without fear, Yadav said, “We earnestly request your immediate intervention to revoke the suspension of the four doctors and ensure no coercive action is taken unless there is gross negligence on their part. said the HCMSA president, {{/usCountry}}

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