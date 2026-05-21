...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Suspension of four senior doctors irrational: Haryana medical services body

The health department, on Tuesday, suspending the doctors had said that the “strong administrative crackdown” was the result of “deteriorating sex ratio”, and “failure to ensure” effective monitoring and implementation of measures relating to improvement of sex ratio

Published on: May 21, 2026 06:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Advertisement

Dubbing the state health department’s decision to suspend three senior medical officers (SMOs) and one medical officer (MO) over a low sex ratio “unjust and irrational”, Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) on Wednesday urged chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini to intervene and “revoke” suspension orders.

Stating that the doctors are already working tirelessly to implement PC and PNDT Act provisions, Yadav said that this job is very challenging and involves multiple risks. (File)

In a letter to the CM, HCMSA president Dr Anil Yadav said the decision to suspend the four doctors was a “hasty step” that has severely demoralised the entire medical fraternity. Dr Yadav stated that one of the suspended doctors was given an award for remarkable contribution in improving sex ratio a few months back.

The health department, on Tuesday, suspending the doctors had said that the “strong administrative crackdown” was the result of “deteriorating sex ratio”, and “failure to ensure” effective monitoring and implementation of measures relating to improvement of sex ratio.

The HCMSA president further said that the issue of adverse sex ratio is complex, multifactorial and is deeply rooted in social and cultural factors and is related to the mindset of the people. The issue involves participation not only of the health department but also of multiple departments like women and child development (nodal department for Beti Bachao Beti Padhao), police, education, panchayati raj institutions etc. and most importantly society at large, he said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Suspension of four senior doctors irrational: Haryana medical services body
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Suspension of four senior doctors irrational: Haryana medical services body
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.