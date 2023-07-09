: With the water level in Sutlej rising at an alarming level, the district administration has roped in relief agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and has kept the required equipment and staff on standby to respond to the situation, officials said.

Ludhiana authorities brace for emergency, advisory issued to residents. (HT FILE)

Issuing an advisory on Sunday, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said, “In view of additional water released in the Sutlej from Ropar headworks which will be reaching Ludhiana by afternoon, the panchayats of villages near Sutlej are advised to stay on alert and not to go close to the Sutlej.”

The city residents are advised to be careful and avoid congested/waterlogged areas, she added.

She said that all teams are on standby, high grounds being identified for relief camps, if required and all revenue department officials are making announcements in different areas.

District administration is also tying up with NGOs/industrial associations/ gurdwaras for immediate help if needed, she added.

To tackle waterlogging in different parts of the city, the teams of the municipal corporation and drainage department are on their toes, officials said.

Villages along Sutlej under watch

The officials said that a close watch is being kept on villages along the Sutlej river, including Garhi Sheroa and Garhi Fazil.

MLA Jagroan Sarvjit Kaur Manuke and additional deputy commissioner, Jagroan, Amit Sareen visited Maddhewala village near Sutlej to assess the situation. The locals in the area here were also evacuated to a safe place.

Due to the increased level of flow in Budhha Nullah, low-lying areas and houses jhuggis on the banks of the nullah are also under vigil.

AAP MP (Rajya Sabha) from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora said that the authorities are taking all adequate measures to meet the challenge. He said that all the concerned officers are working 24x7 to deal with the situation. Teams have been sent to all affected areas of the district.

