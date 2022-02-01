Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SUV snatched in broad daylight at Gharuan in Mohali
SUV snatched in broad daylight at Gharuan in Mohali

Four men snatched an SUV after attacking a Kharar resident with sharp-edged weapons in broad daylight at Gharuan on Monday
The victim belongs to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and is staying on rent at Climate Tower in Kharar.

Updated on Feb 01, 2022 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali



The incident took place around noon, when victim Randeep Singh, who had gone to meet a friend in Morinda, was returning home in his Maruti Suzuki Vitara Breeza. He had stopped near Gurdwara Akalgarh Sahib in Gharuan to drink water when the four men attacked him, leaving him seriously injured, and fled in his car, said police.

The victim belongs to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and is staying on rent at Climate Tower in Kharar.

Investigating officer Balbir Singh said a case has been registered against the unidentified men under Sections 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on the victim’s statement

Police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area around the crime spot to identify and trace the men. On January 23, five men had assaulted a doctor at his clinic in Zirakpur and fled in his car.

